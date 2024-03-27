EV Maker BYD Reigns Supreme, KARS Makes It Yours

Last year, Chinese EV and battery manufacturer BYD surpassed Tesla in units sold globally. The company threatens major global EV market disruption with its extreme affordability, relying on its vertical integration model to power through to success.

BYD managed to edge out its competition largely by producing affordable EVs. The Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer offers a number of vehicles with price points below $20,000. In the U.S., the cheapest option for those wanting to go electric starts at a little over $28,000, with the Nissan Leaf. The U.S. market currently only offers four EVs for under $40,000 according to Cars.com.

It makes the launch of BYD’s Seagull a potential game changer. In China, the Seagull recently received a 5% price cut and now sells for 69,800 yuan, or approximately $9,700, Reuters reported. The price cut is part of a larger price war happening in China currently, home of the largest EV marketplace globally.

“BYD has grown into this powerhouse in the new energy vehicle industry,” said Evelyn Cheng, Beijing correspondent for CNBC.

BYD's Key to Success: Vertical Integration

Part of BYDs success comes from its long background in battery manufacturing. The company started in the 1990s with cellphone batteries and later upgraded to car batteries. Currently, BYD is one of a handful of major EV companies manufacturing newer lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries cost roughly 30%-40% less per kilowatt hour to make, Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst at Guidehouse Insights, explained to CNBC. Cheaper, more efficient batteries allow for overall cost reductions of EVs. BYD also relies on its vertical integration, supplying most of its EV components in-house.

Cost remains a barrier to broad adoption of EVs outside of China. With BYD shaking up the market and offering increasingly more affordable options, there could be a bright future ahead.

The Chinese manufacturer now looks to take its success global with plans to build a factory in Europe and potentially in Mexico. The global EV leader exported 240,000 electric vehicles last year in 70 countries.

“They’re definitely preparing for the U.S. market, waiting for the right timing,” Michael Dunne, CEO of Dunne Insights, told CNBC. “U.S. and Europe promise a profitable market for them.”

