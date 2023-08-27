News & Insights

EV maker BYD buys US firm Jabil's China manufacturing business for $2.2 bln

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

August 27, 2023 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ said on Monday its unit struck a deal with U.S.-based manufacturing firm Jabil Inc's JBL.N Singaporean unit to buy its product manufacturing business in China for 15.8 billion yuan ($2.17 billion).

Jabil Circuit (Singapore), which manufactures printed circuit boards, established a unit this month with product manufacturing business in Chengdu and Wuxi, which will now be sold to the Chinese EV maker.

BYD did not provide any further details about the acquisition in its exchange filing. Jabil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details.

($1 = 7.2890 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

