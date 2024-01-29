News & Insights

ARVL

EV maker Arrival's shares slump on Nasdaq delisting notice

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Carey

January 29, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Arrival ARVL.O said it received a delisting and stock trading suspension notice from the Nasdaq, sending the British electric-vehicle company's shares down about 15% on Monday.

Trading in Arrival's stock will be suspended from Jan. 30, as per the letter.

The company, like other EV startups, has battled higher interest rates and production costs over the past year, as well as dwindling cash reserves due to a funding squeeze.

Arrival was reportedly in talks with accounting firm EY about acting as an administrator if the company could not secure funds, Sky News reported on earlier this month.

Many EV firms, including Lordstown Motors, Proterra and Sweden's Volta Trucks, have gone bankrupt as a tough economy weighs on demand and hinders access to capital.

Arrival previously received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq for not complying with listing rules due to a delay in filing its interim financial statements and failure to hold an annual shareholder meeting.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.