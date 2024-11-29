Ev Dynamics Updates Hong Kong Share Registrar

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK:0476) has released an update.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited announced a change in their Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 1, 2025. This transition requires shareholders to lodge their applications for the registration of transfer of shares with Tricor, ensuring a seamless shift in administrative processes. Investors should note the change to avoid any disruptions in handling their share-related transactions.

