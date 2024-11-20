Ev Dynamics Reports Substantial Reduction in Losses

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK:0476) has released an update.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has announced a significant reduction in its financial losses for the six months ending September 2024, with an expected loss between HK$20 million to HK$22 million, compared to HK$99.3 million in the same period last year. This improvement is mainly due to a decrease in the loss on the fair value of financial assets. Investors are advised to stay cautious as these results are preliminary and subject to final adjustments.

