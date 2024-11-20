News & Insights

Stocks

Ev Dynamics Reports Substantial Reduction in Losses

November 20, 2024 — 04:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK:0476) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has announced a significant reduction in its financial losses for the six months ending September 2024, with an expected loss between HK$20 million to HK$22 million, compared to HK$99.3 million in the same period last year. This improvement is mainly due to a decrease in the loss on the fair value of financial assets. Investors are advised to stay cautious as these results are preliminary and subject to final adjustments.

For further insights into HK:0476 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.