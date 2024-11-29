Ev Dynamics Reports Narrowed Losses Amid Revenue Drop

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK:0476) has released an update.
Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited reported a significant reduction in net loss for the six months ending September 2024, with losses decreasing from HK$104.2 million in the previous year to HK$41.7 million. Despite the improvement, revenue also dropped sharply from HK$35.6 million to HK$2.2 million. This highlights ongoing financial challenges as the company navigates a demanding market environment.
