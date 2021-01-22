EV charging network EVgo to go public via $2.6 bln SPAC deal

Jan 22 (Reuters) - EVgo Services LLC said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp CLII.N, in a deal that values the electric vehicle charging station provider at $2.6 billion.

