EV Chargers Are Critical Infrastructure. They Need Connectivity to Match

The rise of electric vehicles will reshape our communities and our energy grid. Are we ready for what lies ahead?

By Christian Rodatus, COO at EMnify

Sales of electric vehicles are booming: last year, in fact, EVs accounted for 20% of passenger vehicle sales, and that’s just the beginning. By the end of the decade, it’s anticipated that the number of EVs on the road will soar from 2 million to as many as 35 million — great news not just for Elon Musk, but for anyone who cares about reducing air pollution and tackling the climate crisis.

Keeping all those new EVs charged, however, will require the rapid rollout of a massive new network of charging infrastructure. More than 50 U.S. power companies just announced plans to build a coast-to-coast fast-charging network, with at least 90,000 new public charging stations needed to meet demand. Many smaller projects will also be built in coming years, with the country likely to need an additional 1-2 million public chargers by 2030.

That’s a big deal, because charging stations aren’t simply sockets: they’re smart devices that communicate — with cars, with drivers, with each other, and with the grid — to deliver effective services. The decisions we make now about how to connect this new infrastructure will have implications for decades to come, impacting everything from EV uptake, to grid management, to decarbonization, to energy pricing.

Understanding the stakes

It’s easy to think about EV infrastructure purely in terms of hooking charging stations up to the grid. But building out EV infrastructure is also a connectivity problem — because EV stations are IoT devices that need to communicate and share information. That’s important in a number of ways:

Smarter charging. Connectivity lets charging stations operate more dynamically, perhaps by flexibly favoring off-peak hours to reduce the cost of “topping up” and lower the total cost-of-use for EVs.

Connectivity lets charging stations operate more dynamically, perhaps by flexibly favoring off-peak hours to reduce the cost of “topping up” and lower the total cost-of-use for EVs. Added value. From checking an app to see whether a local charging station is free, to getting a push notification when your car is charged, smart EV infrastructure improves the EV owner’s experience and ultimately helps boost EV uptake.

From checking an app to see whether a local charging station is free, to getting a push notification when your car is charged, smart EV infrastructure improves the EV owner’s experience and ultimately helps boost EV uptake. Increased resilience. Charging millions of EVs places a load on the grid, and unmanaged charging — such as when everyone gets home from work and plugs in their car — can cause problems. Connected charging stations can collaborate to smooth out the load, prevent problems, and keep energy costs low.

Charging millions of EVs places a load on the grid, and unmanaged charging — such as when everyone gets home from work and plugs in their car — can cause problems. Connected charging stations can collaborate to smooth out the load, prevent problems, and keep energy costs low. Reduced volatility. EVs’ batteries can be used as energy storage systems to reduce energy volatility and promote decarbonization — for instance, connected charging stations could charge autos during the day when solar productivity is high, then return energy to the grid during the evening peak.

EVs’ batteries can be used as energy storage systems to reduce energy volatility and promote decarbonization — for instance, connected charging stations could charge autos during the day when solar productivity is high, then return energy to the grid during the evening peak. Robust security . Any connected devices are potentially vulnerable to cyberattacks, and energy infrastructure is an especially tempting target. As we grow more dependent on EVs, we’ll need to make sure they are connected in secure ways, and to minimize the possibility of costly human errors.

. Any connected devices are potentially vulnerable to cyberattacks, and energy infrastructure is an especially tempting target. As we grow more dependent on EVs, we’ll need to make sure they are connected in secure ways, and to minimize the possibility of costly human errors. Easier maintenance. EV stations are sophisticated tools, and it’s possible to run diagnostics and even conduct maintenance or repairs remotely, using software tools to identify and fix problems — and that means fewer expensive field trips by maintenance workers, and more uptime for charging stations.

The bottom line is that we need to start viewing EV charging stations as critical infrastructure that has the potential to make our grid smarter, tougher, and more resilient — and to drive the cost-effective, economy-wide decarbonization we so urgently need. To achieve that, we need to put connectivity at the core of our EV infrastructure planning.

Getting connected

What does connectivity mean in the context of EV charging? At its most basic level, it means giving EV stations the ability to communicate with one another, with their users, and with the web-connected world at large. In practical terms, that requires using one of three approaches: hardwired, Wi-Fi, or cellular technologies.

Hardwired connectivity is fast and reliable. But it’s also unsuited to the scale of the challenge: to create a true nationwide EV network, we’ll need to put charging stations everywhere from parking lots to street corners. Ethernet cables might be the right approach in some specific settings, but they aren’t a universal solution: stringing wires across our communities would be costly, unpopular, and impractical, potentially hampering the rollout of EV technologies.

Wi-Fi connectivity does away with physical wiring, and it’s widespread in residential or commercial premises; indeed, we’re already using Wi-Fi to manage many IoT applications in our homes and elsewhere. But Wi-Fi is prone to interference and outages, and it’s also vulnerable to attacks. That means it’s poorly suited to mission-critical applications: you might use Wi-Fi to run your home’s smart thermostat, but you’d want your hospital equipment or traffic-management tools to be more robust.

The third option is cellular connectivity — essentially, kitting out charging stations with a direct, wireless Web connection. That might sound expensive or complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. There are already at least 2 billion cellular IoT devices in the field, and cellular connectivity — which brings unrivaled coverage, always-on encryption, and robust underlying infrastructure — is now the go-to for high-stakes IoT applications.

Investing in connectivity

The bottom line is that building out EV infrastructure isn’t just about laying down power lines — it’s also a connectivity problem. Picking the right connectivity solutions will be critical as we solve this economy-wide problem, and we’ll spend decades living with the consequences of the decisions we make in coming months. We need to view EV chargers as vital infrastructure, and invest appropriate time and energy designing the underlying IoT hardware and connectivity solutions.

In some cases, wired or Wi-Fi solutions will be fine — but for many EV applications, we need to ensure we’re using robust cellular technologies to keep our charging infrastructure connected to the smart grid. At the end of the day, EV chargers aren’t just physical objects: they’re connected devices. We need to view them as such — and make smart decisions now in order to decarbonize our economy and ensure the stability of our energy supply.

About Christian Rodatus

Christian Rodatus is Chief Operating Officer (COO) at EMnify where he applies over 25 years of go-to-market, innovation and general management experience in the technology sector to accelerating EMnify’s growth. Prior to joining EMnify, Rodatus was CEO of Datameer, and held multiple EVP, SVP and General Manager roles at Bay Area based companies, including SAP AG and Enlighted Inc. Originally from Munich, he graduated from the University of Applied Sciences in Munich with a diploma in Industrial Engineering.

