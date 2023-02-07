US Markets

EV batteries getting second life on California power grid

Credit: REUTERS/B2U STORAGE SOLUTIONS

February 07, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Nichola Groom for Reuters ->

By extending the batteries' lives, project developers can save both resources and costs. Hall estimates that a system like B2U's could lower grid-scale battery capital costs by about 40%.

"Second life and re-use helps the overall lifecycle be more energy efficient, given all the efforts that go into making that battery," Hall said in an interview. "So you're getting maximum value out of it."

Batteries are worked hard during their years powering vehicles, and over time their range deteriorates. But they still hold value as stationary storage, which has gentler demands, Hall said.

The batteries in the B2U system are up to 8-years old and once powered vehicles built by Honda 7267.T and Nissan 7201.T.

The company is seeking to develop additional projects in California and Texas.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

