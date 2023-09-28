Eutelsat's shares jump after OneWeb deal completed

Adds more details from paragraph 3, shares in paragraph 1 and 5

Sept 28 (Reuters) - French satellite company Eutelsat ETL.PA, the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, on Thursday said it had completed the all-share merger with Britain's OneWeb to become Eutelsat Group, sending its shares as much as 6% higher.

The new entity will remain headquartered and listed in Paris, and has also applied for listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Eutelsat said the new company's revenue is expected grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the medium and long-term to reach around 2 billion euros ($2.11 bln).

It said capital expenditure after the merger, initially announced in July 2022, is estimated at around 725-875 million euros per annum between 2024 and 2030.

Eutelsat shares rose as much as 6% on the announcement. They were 1.3% higher at 1033 GMT.

Eutelsat's Eva Berneke and Dominique D'Hinnin will stay on as chief executive and chairman respectively.

(Reporting by PierreJohn Felcenloben in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Jane Merriman)

