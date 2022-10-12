Eutelsat sees OneWeb merger boosting yearly sales to $2 bln by 2027

Q1 sales fall by 4.5% on like-for-like basis

Sees tie-up with OneWeb boosting yearly sales, profits

Confirms full-year targets

Adds details, background

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat CommunicationsETL.PA, the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, said on Wednesday it expected its planned tie-up with Britain's OneWeb to boost annual sales to 2 billion euros ($1.95 billion) by 2027.

The merger, announced in July and closely monitored by the French and British governments, aims to combine Eutelsat's geostationary satellite fleet with OneWeb's low-earth orbit constellation to offer speedy internet services by satellite.

The French group expects annual sales to amount to about 1.2 billion euros in 2023, following the finalisation of the deal.

Eutelsat - which would own 100% of OneWeb as a result of the transaction which values its British peer at about $3.4 billion - aims to tap the fast growing real-time video gaming industry and offer fast connections to companies, which increasingly rely on cloud computing services for their daily activities.

Eutelsat, whose market value has fallen by almost two thirds in five years, also plans to offset the gradual decline of its historic activity of distributing TV channels worldwide with the new stream of revenues.

The group's first-quarter sales fell by 4.5% on a like-for-like basis to 287 million euros, it said on Wednesday.

It said the decline in sales matched its own targets and it confirmed its full-year targets, including an annual adjusted discretionary free cash flow of 420 million euros.

($1 = 1.0283 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Edited by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Andrew Heavens)

