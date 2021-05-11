Eutelsat sees full-year revenues higher, Q4 stable

Adds details from statement, conference call

May 11 (Reuters) - French satellite operator Eutelsat ETL.PA on Tuesday raised the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance for the year to June 30, citing performance in first nine months and momentum in the ramping up of the fixed broadband segment.

The Paris-based group now expects total revenue from its five core businesses to be between 1.2 billion euros ($1.46 billion) and 1.22 billion euros.

"We are now seeing real momentum ... with Eutelsat Konnect now at full coverage, enabling us to make tangible progress in Western Europe with retail operations extended to new territories and gross additions gaining pace," Chief Executive Rodolphe Belmer said.

Eutelsat's Konnect, which provides high-bandwidth coverage of Western Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, was launched in early 2020 but has only been operational since the Autumn, as the pandemic interrupted its roll-out.

Eutelsat and rival SES SESFg.LU have been faced with cancelled sports events, reduced air and cruise traffic as well as supply chain disruptions which have postponed new launches.

The company's third-quarter revenues from core businesses of 294.4 million euros were below analysts' expectations and last-year's figure, hit by a weaker dollar and a tough comparison basis.

Its core broadcast segment, which allows customers to transmit TV programmes to households and currently generates 62% of revenue, was down 6.8%, hurt by the renegotiation of contract terms with Greece's Forthnet and the slower pace of new business coming in.

Eutelsat's Finance Chief Sandrine Teran said in a call that the fourth quarter was expected to be "broadly stable" compared with the third and added that things would get back to normal once the pandemic was over.

The company, which has recently gained a foothold in low earth orbit (LEO) space through acquisition of a 24% stake in British rival OneWeb , confirmed all its other objectives for this and next fiscal year.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

