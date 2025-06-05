Markets

Eutelsat Reveals Multi-year Tie-up With Orange To Enhance Access To LEO Satellite Communications

June 05, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF.PK), Thursday announced a new multi-year agreement with telecommunications operators and digital service providers Orange S.A. (ORAN) to enhances access to the benefits of low earth orbit or LEO satellite communications. The tie-up, leveraging Eutelsat's OneWeb constellation, will help Orange's enterprise and government customers and will supports mobile backhauling to meet global demand.

LEO connectivity solutions offer high throughput, low latency, resilient and sovereign services to its enterprise and government customers.

Eutelsat Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator. The group has a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit constellation of more than 600 satellites.

Orange is the exclusive reseller of KONNECT VHTS capacity for consumer broadband in France, while Orange Middle East and Africa inked an agreement for capacity on the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to deliver satellite internet over its footprint.

