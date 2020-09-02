Eutelsat renews deal with top commercial customer Sky Italia

By Charles Regnier

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Eutelsat ETL.PA said on Wednesday it had renewed a capacity deal with Sky Italia, its top commercial client, which it said would help secure stable medium term revenue.

The new deal with Italy's top pay-TV player, which broadcasts to some five million Italian households, is for more than 5 years and on broadly the same terms as the previous contract, Eutelsat chief executive Rodolphe Belmer said.

Sky Italia accounts for about 6% of Eutelsat's annual revenue, Belmer said during a call, adding that its renewal strengthens the French satellite company's confidence in hitting its cash flow and revenue targets.

Eutelsat and rival SES SESFg.LU published better-than-expected second quarter results, but both warned of further impacts from the coronavirus crisis, which has hit sports broadcasting and travel.

"This contract is characterised by revenues which are broadly stable for us, with a little less capacity and higher prices", Belmer said of the renewal with Sky Italia, which he said is one of most technologically advanced clients for pay TV.

Belmer said the renewal shows that satellite will remain a major infrastructure for video delivery despite the increase in over-the-top media services (OTT).

Eutelsat will continue to use its HOTBIRD satellites to broadcast Sky Italia's content and the fleet will be upgraded with the entry into service of two new generation satellites, to be launched in 2021.

Around 20% of HOTBIRD's capacity is dedicated to Sky Italia, the CEO said, adding that the contract includes future extension options, both in terms of new capacity and renewal options for Sky Italia, representing extra potential revenue.

($1 = 0.8389 euros)

(Reporting by Charles Regnier in Gdansk; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((charles.regnier@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 77 85 275;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.