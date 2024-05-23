Eutelsat (EUTLF) KONNECT Satellite Services Utilized by Yahsat

Eutelsat Group EUTLF and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC’s (Yahsat) subsidiary YahClick have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU will enable Eutelsat’s geostationary satellite — EUTELSAT KONNECT — to be leveraged by YahClick.

EUTELSAT KONNECT is a high-throughput satellite that has been in operation since November 2020. The satellite's full capacity was initially allocated to cover both Europe and Africa. However, it is currently being gradually moved to give exclusive coverage of Africa.

The partnership between the two top satellite providers is consistent with Yahsat's ambitions to improve its services and expand its footprint throughout its satellite broadband network in Africa. This will allow Yahsat to offer better services and reach new markets both within and outside of Africa. The collaboration will enable Yahsat to have exclusive access to Ethiopia, which is one of the fastest-growing African markets, added the report.

Headquartered in Paris, France, EUTLF is a global provider of satellite communications, connectivity and broadcast services that broadcast television channels (more than 6,500) to cable and satellite homes. Also, it serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and transport, maritime and in-flight markets.

The company continues to pursue strategic collaborations to drive top-line expansion. In April, the company announced its association with La Gran Carpa Catedral (“LGCC”), which is a non-profit institution based in Puerto Rico. Per the multi-year agreement, LGCC will utilize the capabilities of EUTLF’s EUTELSAT 8 West B (E8WB) satellite to expand the delivery of its TV channels to viewers across the Middle East and North Africa and Europe.

Prior to that, the company announced that it inked a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement with Australia-based Sat One. Per the agreement, Sat One will be utilizing EUTLF’s OneWeb LEO constellation for the “first-time activation of land-based services” across Australia’s remote northern and southern regions. It will also be used to activate maritime services in Australian waters and commercial services in New Zealand.

EUTLF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of Eutelsat have lost 37.2% compared with the industry's decline of 34.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

