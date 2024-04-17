Eutelsat (EUTLF) Inks Multi-Year Collaboration With LGCC

Eutelsat Group EUTLF recently announced its association with La Gran Carpa Catedral (“LGCC”), which is a non-profit institution based in Puerto Rico. Per the multi-year agreement, LGCC will utilize the capabilities of EUTLF’s EUTELSAT 8 West B (E8WB) satellite to expand the delivery of its TV channels to viewers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Europe.



The partnership highlights the increasing global viewership for satellite TV channels. The advanced E8WB satellite is stationed in one of MENA’s important video neighborhoods for satellite TV. This provides High-Definition channel access to more than 60 million TV homes. Also, it benefits broadcasters with the biggest exclusive reach in the region. Due to these reasons, audiences prefer the 7/8° West video neighborhood along with having an exceptional line-up of around 900 TV channels, added EUTLF.



LGCC stated that leveraging the E8WB satellite’s robust coverage has facilitated direct transmission from Puerto Rico to its counterparts in Africa and Europe.



EUTLF highlighted its significant approach to broadcasting high-quality video content to a larger and more diverse audience base. Its wide satellite coverage is designed to meet client requirements, which positions the company to gain lucrative opportunities going forward.



Headquartered in Paris, France, EUTLF is a global provider of satellite communications, connectivity and broadcast services that broadcasts television channels (more than 6,500) to cable and satellite homes. Also, it serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and transport, maritime and in-flight markets.



The company continues to pursue strategic collaborations to drive top-line expansion.

Recently, EUTLF inked a multi-million dollar agreement with Australia-based Sat One, which supplies enterprise connectivity across Australia and New Zealand by leveraging low-earth-orbit satellite technology.

Earlier, the company entered into a multi-year partnership with NEC XON and Intelsat.

EUTLF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of Eutelsat have lost 34.3% compared with industry's decline of 48.2% in the past year.



