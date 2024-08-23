Eutelsat (EUTLF) & Cable Color Renew Broadcast Services Deal

Eutelsat Group EUTLF and Cable Color have entered a new multi-year contract to renew video broadcast capacity over Central America on Eutelsat's EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite.



Honduras-based Cable Color, a major cable operator in Honduras and Central America, provides its customers with a range of telecommunications services such as cable TV, Internet, telephony, VOIP, digital and HD television, and data transport. As a long-term customer of Eutelsat, this new agreement highlights Cable Color's ongoing trust in Eutelsat's broadcast quality.



The 117° West location is a prime TV neighbourhood for Latin America, facilitating wide distribution for various content and network providers. It currently broadcasts 300 TV channels, including 50 in HD, reaching approximately 110 million TV households. The region boasts more than 1,900 cable head-ends across Latin America and the Caribbean.



Additionally, 117° West is an expanding free-to-air TV neighbourhood with 100 channels available without encryption, featuring content from major regional public and private broadcasters.



Cable Color remains confident about partnership with Eutelsat, for ensuring high-quality and reliable service continuity for its customers across its entire market.

Headquartered in Paris, France, EUTLF is a global provider of satellite communications, connectivity and broadcast services that broadcast television channels (more than 6,500) to cable and satellite homes. Also, it serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and transport, maritime and in-flight markets.



Strategic collaborations bode well for EUTLF. In May, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YahClick, which is a subsidiary of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat). The MoU will enable Eutelsat’s geostationary satellite, EUTELSAT KONNECT, to be leveraged by YahClick.



Before that, the company announced its association with La Gran Carpa Catedral (“LGCC”), which is a non-profit institution based in Puerto Rico. Per the multi-year agreement, LGCC will utilize the capabilities of EUTLF’s EUTELSAT 8 West B (E8WB) satellite to expand the delivery of its TV channels to viewers across the Middle East and North Africa and Europe.



EUTLF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of Eutelsat have lost 12% compared with the industry's decline of 30.2% in the past year.



