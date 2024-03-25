Eutelsat (EUTLF) and NEC XON Ink a New Multi-Year Agreement

Eutelsat Group EUTLF and NEC XON recently inked a strategic deal for connectivity capacity on the Eutelsat OneWeb Low Orbit constellation.

NEC XON is one of the prominent ICT-systems integrator in Africa. It is also a part of Japan’s NEC Group, which is a leading multinational electronics and IT corporation.

With this agreement, NEC XON will be able to integrate satellite capacity into its various systems. This will help it to deliver secure connectivity for enterprise clients in areas that have no terrestrial internet connectivity including mining, agriculture and oil & gas.

The integration with OneWeb satellite technology will provide customers with significant benefits like low latency and high bandwidth capabilities, highlighted NEC XON. This particular integration will also safeguard business continuity even during infrastructure troubles and natural disasters.

Initially, this service will be launched in South Africa. The company is looking to implement this service in other 15 countries (where it has local presence) in the coming days.

Recently, Eutelsat had entered into a strategic multi-year partnership with Intelsat for its OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Constellation. The partnership will enable Intelsat to integrate OneWeb’s LEO Network with its geostationary (GEO) and terrestrial networks, thereby delivering end-to-end solutions for government, networks and mobility verticals.

Eutelsat OneWeb, a subsidiary of Eutelsat, specializes in delivering internet connectivity in LEO. Eutelsat acquired OneWeb in 2023. With the acquisition, the company became a fully-integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator. It now boasts a LEO constellation of more than 600 satellites and a fleet of 35 GEO satellites.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Eutelsat is a satellite operator that broadcasts television channels (more than 6,500) to cable and satellite homes. The company's satellites also serve fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers, and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets.

The company is gaining from double-digit growth in the Mobile Connectivity segment, which contributed 12% to total revenues in the last reported quarter. Segmental revenues were up 28.2% year over year. The segment’s performance is also being driven by the entry into service of the high-throughput satellite, EUTELSAT 10B.

EUTLF also has significant pre-commitments and the commercialization of the final beam on EUTELSAT QUANTUM for a maritime mobility client. The company expects this segment to deliver double-digit growth for the full year owing to steady demand for both GEO and LEO-based connectivity solutions.

However, delay in the availability of ground network is weighing down on revenues. Also, a product mix more slanted toward the sale of user terminals is having a negative impact on margins. Stiff competition in the satellite communications space remains concerning.

A Look at the Performance of Some of the Peers

Iridium Communications IRDM: Iridium's performance is gaining from higher engineering and support revenues (due to a rise in activity with the U.S. government), and momentum in commercial business lines. Going ahead, the company expects engineering and support revenues to increase in 2024 owing to ongoing work on the Space Development Agency contract.

IRDM is likely to witness increasing adoption of its mid-band as well as benefit from the introduction of new IoT transceiver late in 2024. It projects to generate $3 billion in shareholder returns by 2030. However, 2024 revenues are expected to fall $9.1 million due to the extension of satellites' estimated useful lives by five years. It expects lower growth in commercial, voice and data business in 2024.

EchoStar Corporation SATS: Headquartered in Englewood, CO, EchoStar Corporation is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services. It also offers innovative network technologies, managed services and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers.

In January 2024, EchoStar acquired DISH network as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The merger between the two companies closed on Dec 31, 2023. The transaction brings together DISH Network's satellite technology, streaming services and nationwide 5G network with EchoStar's satellite communications solutions.

In the last reported quarter, SATS reported total revenues of $4.16 billion, down 8.2% year over year, primarily due to a decline in subscribers (especially in the Pay-TV segment).

Globalstar GSAT: Headquartered in Covington, LA, Globalstar offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries worldwide. Globalstar's products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Globalstar serves various sectors like oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation and heavy construction, etc.

GSAT’s efforts to boost the development of its spectrum and wholesale capacity services bode well. Increasing service revenues (including growth in Commercial IoT) and improved adjusted EBITDA resulted in healthy guidance issuance for 2024.

Momentum in XCOM RAN systems also bodes well. The company recently won its first order for delivery of multiple XCOM RAN systems to support warehouse automation for a major U.S. retailer.

Management expects total revenues for 2024 in the range of $225-$250 million. It reported revenues of $223.8 million for 2023.

