Eutelsat cuts outlook on OneWeb activities behind schedule

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

January 29, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan for Reuters

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Group ETL.PA said on Monday it had lowered its financial targets for the 2023-2024 financial year because newly merged OneWeb's LEO activities were "running behind schedule".

The company now targets revenues between 1.25 billion euros and 1.30 billion euros ($1.36 billion to $1.41 billion) for the financial year ending on June 30, compared to the previous range of between 1.35 billion euros and 1.42 billion euros.

It sees adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 650 million euros and 680 million euros, lower than the 725 million euros to 825 million euros range previously forecast.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

