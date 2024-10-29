Eutelsat Communications Sees Revenue Growth in Connectivity

Eutelsat Communications (FR:ETL) has released an update.

Eutelsat Communications reported a 5.5% rise in operating verticals revenue, reaching €297 million in Q1 2024-25, driven by strong growth in LEO-enabled connectivity solutions. Despite a 7.3% decline in video revenues, the company experienced significant increases in government services and fixed connectivity, boosting investor interest in its diversified portfolio. Eutelsat’s strong performance reaffirms its financial objectives for the year, maintaining market confidence.

For further insights into FR:ETL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.