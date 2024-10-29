News & Insights

Eutelsat Communications Sees Revenue Growth in Connectivity

October 29, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

Eutelsat Communications (FR:ETL) has released an update.

Eutelsat Communications reported a 5.5% rise in operating verticals revenue, reaching €297 million in Q1 2024-25, driven by strong growth in LEO-enabled connectivity solutions. Despite a 7.3% decline in video revenues, the company experienced significant increases in government services and fixed connectivity, boosting investor interest in its diversified portfolio. Eutelsat’s strong performance reaffirms its financial objectives for the year, maintaining market confidence.

