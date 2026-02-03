Eutelsat Communications (LSE:ETL) Price Target Decreased by 12.12% to 5.15

The average one-year price target for Eutelsat Communications (LSE:ETL) has been revised to 5.15 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 12.12% from the prior estimate of 5.87 GBX dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.26 GBX to a high of 10.41 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from the latest reported closing price of 4.26 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eutelsat Communications. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 27.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETL is 0.08%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.14% to 19,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 9,973K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,305K shares , representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 27.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,347K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares , representing a decrease of 44.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 43.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,129K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,013K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 16.16% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 881K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 18.10% over the last quarter.

