Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) Price Target Decreased by 13.60% to 3.79

The average one-year price target for Eutelsat Communications (OTCPK:EUTLF) has been revised to $3.79 / share. This is a decrease of 13.60% from the prior estimate of $4.38 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.21 to a high of $6.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.89% from the latest reported closing price of $4.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eutelsat Communications. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EUTLF is 0.08%, an increase of 34.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 24,597K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 9,973K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,305K shares , representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EUTLF by 27.37% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,568K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024K shares , representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUTLF by 100.48% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 1,749K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares , representing a decrease of 108.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUTLF by 31.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,347K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares , representing a decrease of 44.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EUTLF by 43.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,129K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.