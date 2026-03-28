Eutelsat Communications (ENXTPA:ETL) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 2.26

The average one-year price target for Eutelsat Communications (ENXTPA:ETL) has been revised to €2.26 / share. This is a decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of €2.71 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.72 to a high of €2.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.18% from the latest reported closing price of €2.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eutelsat Communications. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 94.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETL is 0.64%, an increase of 707.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.96% to 1,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRVR - Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF holds 866K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 1.22% over the last quarter.

UFO - Procure Space ETF holds 350K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETL by 76.13% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.