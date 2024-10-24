Eutelsat Communications Calls Shareholders to Key Meeting

Eutelsat Communications (FR:ETL) has released an update.

Eutelsat Communications invites its shareholders to the Combined General Meeting on November 21, 2024, where they will discuss key resolutions and strategies following their merger with OneWeb. The company, now a leading integrated satellite operator with an impressive fleet of satellites, continues to focus on delivering innovative connectivity solutions across global markets. Investors can access relevant documents and participate via a live webcast, highlighting Eutelsat’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

For further insights into FR:ETL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.