Eutelsat Communications Approves Key Resolutions

Eutelsat Communications held its Annual General Meeting in Paris, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including the renewal of board member mandates and the appointment of new auditors. The meeting also authorized share buybacks and the granting of shares to employees, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Eutelsat’s strategic focus on satellite communications continues to strengthen its market position globally.

