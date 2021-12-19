Eutelsat Communications Appoints Eva Berneke As CEO

(RTTNews) - Eutelsat Communications said that it has appointed Eva Berneke as Chief Executive Officer, effect from 1st January 2022. She will also be co-opted as a member of Board.

Eva joins Eutelsat from KMD, Denmark's leading IT and software company, specialising in IT solutions and services for the public and private sector, and now part of the NEC Group.

Prior to that Eva held several senior positions at TDC, formerly TeleDanmark, the largest telecommunications company in Denmark, notably as Head of Strategy and Head of the company's Wholesale Business division. Eva began her career at McKinsey where she developed a specialization in the TMT sectors and where she was based for 10 years at the group's Paris offices.

