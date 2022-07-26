US Markets
Eutelsat, Britain's OneWeb sign initial merger deal

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French satellite company Eutelsat ETL.PA and British rival OneWeb said they had signed an initial merger deal, which could help them challenge the likes of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon.com's AMZN.O Project Kuiper.

The transaction, which values OneWeb at $3.4 billion, would be structured as an exchange of OneWeb shares by its shareholders with new shares issued by Eutelsat, leaving the latter owning 100% of OneWeb.

