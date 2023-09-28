News & Insights

Eutelsat and OneWeb complete merger to become Eutelsat Group

September 28, 2023 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by PierreJohn Felcenloben for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - French satellite company Eutelsat ETL.PA, the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, on Thursday said it had completed the all-share merger with Britain's OneWeb to become Eutelsat Group.

The new entity will remain headquartered and listed in Paris, and has also applied for listing on the London Stock Exchange. Eutelsat's Eva Berneke will stay on as chief executive.

