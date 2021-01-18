Eutelsat: Konnect, InterSat Agree To Provide Connectivity Services To Post Office In Cte D'Ivoire

(RTTNews) - Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF.PK) said its konnect has signed a framework agreement with the company's distribution partner InterSat to provide connectivity services to the Post Office in Cte d'Ivoire. The agreement will enable the connection of approximately 170 post offices throughout the country. Also, all 170 post offices will be equipped with konnect Wifi hotspots in white zones. The roll-out of the service will begin in January 2021 over a six-month period.

Isaac Gnamba Yao, CEO of La Poste, Cte d'Ivoire, said: "The Post Office in Cte d'Ivoire has now added the task of facilitating access to the Internet for rural populations. To achieve this, it has partnered with konnect and InterSat by signing a memorandum of understanding on 22 December 2020."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.