Euskaltel seals deal to use Virgin brand across rest of Spain

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Spanish broadband operator Euskaltel EKTL.MC has signed an agreement to use the Virgin brand to expand across the whole of the country, its largest shareholder Zegona ZEG.L said on Wednesday.

Euskaltel signed a new wholesale deal with operator Orange ORAN.PA in December, which it will use to expand nationwide beyond northern Spain, where it will continue to operate under the established Euskaltel, Telecable and R brands.

Zegona's chairman and CEO Eamonn O'Hare said: "Euskaltel already has three strong brands in the North of Spain, and we are very excited by the opportunity which Virgin gives to take Euskaltel into the 85% of the Spanish market where it is not present today."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

