EU's Von der Leyen wants to cancel plan to halve pesticide use after farmer protests

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

February 06, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Tuesday she was proposing to withdraw the EU's plan to halve the use of pesticides, calling it a "symbol of polarisation".

In recent weeks, protesting farmers across Europe have voiced anger about constraints imposed by the EU's drive to fight climate change, as well as low prices for produce, rising costs and cheap imports.

Belgian's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo welcomed the proposal on social media platform X, saying it was "crucial we keep our farmers on board to a more sustainable future of farming, as part of our determination to get the Green Deal done."

