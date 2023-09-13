EU's von der Leyen pledges more support for wind industry

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Union will put forward a package of measures to support Europe's wind industry as renewable energy companies struggle with challenges including inflation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We will fast-track permitting even more. We will improve the auction systems across the EU. We will focus on skills, access to finance and stable supply chains," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.

The 27-country EU has among the world's most ambitious targets to expand renewable energy, and is finalising a legally-binding goal to get 42.5% of EU energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Europe's offshore wind industry has warned governments it is not big enough to deliver green power goals, and requires a jump in policy support to get on track - particularly if new wind farms are to be manufactured in Europe.

Final investment decisions in European offshore wind farms hit a 10-year low in 2022, as developers faced record-high inflation, soaring interest rates, increased seabed leasing fees and volatile energy markets.

Investment has recovered since, but in future years, European spending required for wind generation is likely to be below target, analysts say. That could raise the risk of increased reliance on imported parts from China and elsewhere.

"From wind to steel, from batteries to electric vehicles, our ambition is crystal clear. The future of our clean tech industry has to be made in Europe," von der Leyen said.

