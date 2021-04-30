Markets
EU's Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

Kate Abnett Reuters
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 11:00 GMT, the European Commission said on Friday, when she is expected to charge iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O for anti-competitive practices on its App Store.

Swedish music streaming service Spotify SPOT.N complained about the issue to the EU antitrust enforcer two years ago. Reuters was the first to report about the imminent EU antitrust charge in March.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Foo Yun Chee)

