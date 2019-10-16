EU's Vestager to hold news conference 09:30 GMT, spotlight likely on Broadcom

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 9:30 GMT, the European Commission said on Wednesday, with the focus expected to be on U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O.

The EU executive did not provide details of the conference.

Vestager is expected to order Broadcom to suspend certain business practices with TV and modem makers that may be anti-competitive, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Marine Strauss)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.