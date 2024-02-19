News & Insights

EU's Vestager says not loosening merger rules for telco deals

February 19, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission is not considering easing merger rules for telecoms deals, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Monday, saying the issue is more the absence of a European telecoms market.

Vestager's comments came after a Commission document seen by Reuters last week suggested that EU antitrust regulators may loosen merger rules to make it easier for EU telecoms companies to merge.

Asked by reporters about any possible changes in EU merger rules, Vestager said: "No, none that I have heard of."

