EU's Vestager says difficult to assess market impact of Fincantieri, Chantier deal

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - EU regulators are finding it difficult to assess the market impact of Italian shipyard Fincantieri's FCT.MI bid for France's Chantiers de l'Atlantique, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.

The European Commission on March 13 suspended its investigation into the deal while waiting for the companies to provide data it had requested.

Vestager said one reason for halting the probe is related to the COVID-19 crisis, while the other is because competition enforcers are still having "some difficulty in figuring out what will be the fallout, what will be the market results after that case".

