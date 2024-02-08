News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

EU's Vestager doubts if Big Tech will fully comply with landmark EU rules

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 08, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Thursday voiced doubts as to whether Big Tech will fully comply with landmark EU rules aimed at reining in their power and ensure a level playing field for smaller rivals.

"I have reservations as to whether or not we will have full compliance," Vestager told a news conference, a sign that she may open investigations into some of the companies in the coming months.

Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, Apple AAPL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Meta Platforms META.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and ByteDance will have to adapt their core platform services to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on March 7.

The six companies have been designated as gatekeepers under the DMA. Vestager said she hoped the companies will listen to feedback from third parties on their proposals on how to comply with the DMA and assess changes.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AAPL
AMZN
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.