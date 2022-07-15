EU's Vestager: has 'killer' merger deals in sight, may use court-endorsed power

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Friday said she has a few merger deals in sight where she may use powers endorsed this week by Europe's second-top court which allow her to scrutinise so-called 'killer' acquisitions.

The Luxembourg-based General Court on Wednesday backed the European Commission's Article 22 power to examine deals where companies do not have any activities or revenue in the 27-country European Union in a case involving Illumina ILMN.O and Grail GRAL.O.

"We have a few acquisitions within our sights that may be relevant candidates for Article 22. But that is not a given," Vestager told a news conference, without providing details.

Killer acquisitions typically refer to big companies acquiring rival start-ups to close them down.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.