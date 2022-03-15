EU's proposed rules on 'green' gas investments not good enough, chief adviser says

The European Commission's proposed rules to allow natural gas investments to be classed as 'green' are not good enough since they would allow plants with relatively high emissions to get the label, the EU's chief adviser on the rules said on Tuesday.

"There's no anti gas position here. We just don't think the criteria are good enough," said Nathan Fabian, chair of the European Commission's platform of advisers on the EU sustainable finance taxonomy, adding that gas plants could be deemed green under the rules despite not being aligned with the EU's climate change targets.

