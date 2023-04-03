EU's power and industry emissions down 1.2% in 2022 -preliminary data

Adds detail

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Emissions regulated under the European Union's carbon market from power and industrial sectors fell by 1.24% last year, preliminary data in the European Union Transaction Log database examined by analysts at ICIS showed on Monday.

About 45% of the EU's output of greenhouse gases is regulated by the Emissions Trading System (ETS), which was designed to help reduce global warming by charging for the right to emit carbon dioxide (CO2).

The analysts' interpretation of the data found stationary emissions covered by the scheme, such as power plants and factories, totalled 1.320 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) in 2022, down 1.24% from the previous year.

While power sector emissions increased by 3.3%, that was offset by a decline in industrial emissions.

The war in Ukraine, meanwhile, resulted in many EU countries burning more coal for power generation as Russian gas supplies to Europe dwindled. There were also problems with French nuclear power output, requiring more power generation from fossil fuels to fill the gap.

However, high gas prices led many industrial companies to curb production.

Emisisons from the aviation sector, which is also covered by the scheme, rose 77% last year from 2021 levels, the analysts said, as the industry started to recover from travel restrictions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data is incomplete because not all installations covered by the ETS have reported their emissions.

