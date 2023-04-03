EU's power and industry emissions down 1.2% in 2022 -preliminary data

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Emissions regulated under Europe's carbon market from power and industrial sectors fell by 1.24% last year, preliminary data in the European Union Transaction Log database examined by analysts at ICIS showed on Monday.

The data is incomplete because not all installations covered by the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS) have reported their emissions.

