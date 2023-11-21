EU's Michel, in Kyiv, says Ukraine continues to get closer to EU

KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel said during a trip to wartime Kyiv on Tuesday that Ukraine continued to get closer to the European Union and described Kyiv's progress as remarkable.

He made the comment at a joint news conference in the Ukrainian capital alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

