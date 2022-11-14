EU's Michel: No plan to meet with Russian foreign minister in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday he had no plan to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit.

"We should try to use the G20 meeting to try to convince all the partners to put more pressure on Russia," Michel told a news conference.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.