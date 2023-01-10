EU's Gentiloni sees euro zone GDP fall at start of 2023 less deep than feared

January 10, 2023 — 01:32 am EST

Written by Francesca Piscioneri for Reuters ->

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said an economic contraction expected in the euro zone around the start of this year may be less deep than was feared in November, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

In November, the European Commission forecast the euro zone economy would slow down sharply to post growth of 0.3% this year, well below a July forecast of 1.4%, before rebounding 1.5% in 2024.

Gentiloni said the 0.3% forecast still seemed quite solid but various factors suggested the contraction expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of this year would not be so sharp as had been expected. The interview was conducted with several European newspapers.

