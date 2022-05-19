World Markets

EU's drug regulator accepts Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine marketing authorization filing

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Union's medicine regulator accepted Valneva's filing of marketing authorization application for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the French company said on Thursday.

"The Company confirms it would expect to receive a positive CHMP opinion in June", Valneva said.

Earlier this week, Valneva nearly a fifth of its value on the stock exchange after announcing its COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the European Commission was likely to be scrapped and it might have to rethink its financial guidance.

The supply deal gave the EU the right to cancel if the vaccine was not endorsed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by the end of April. Valneva had previously said it was confident that it will by June.

