EU's Dombroskis says growth stronger than expected, recession probably avoided

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

January 20, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the European Union has so far proved stonger than expected and recession can probably be avoided, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Italian daily 'La Stampa' on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the EU labor market remains strong, energy costs are lower than expected and inflation should have reached a peak, provided no other shocks arrive.

(Alessia Pé, editing Gavin Jones)

((alessia.pe@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307742;))

