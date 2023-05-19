EU's Breton: TikTok still a long way from EU rules compliance

Adds full quote

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday he had recently spoken with TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew and told him there was still a lot to do for the Chinese-owned social network in order to comply with EU rules.

"I told him that, as of now, there is still a lot of room for improvement, in terms of having more content moderation, avoiding excesses, guaranteeing a safe use of data, in particular, the data of our children", Breton told France 2 television.

The EU last month singled out 19 large online platforms, including TikTok, which will be subject to the Digital Services Act (DSA), a set of new online content rules from August.

The rules require the companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.

A few months ago, Breton had already urgedTikTok to bring its business in line with the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).

