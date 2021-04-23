EU's Breton to meet Intel CEO, TMSC's executive to discuss chips

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of chipmaker Intel INTC.O will meet European industry chief Thierry Breton on April 30, the European Commission said, as the EU executive seeks to reduce reliance on imported semiconductors.

Breton will also hold a video conference with Maria Marced, President of Taiwan's TMSC, on the same day.

A source with knowledge of the meeting said Breton would discuss the possible creation of a new foundry in Europe and other possible partnerships.

Intel said last month that it will build a major new semiconductor factory - called a "fab" by industry officials - in Europe, with plans to announce a site within the next year.

(Reporting by Michel Rose in Paris, Doug Busvine in Berlin and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Toby Chopra)

