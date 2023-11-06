EU's Breton tells TikTok CEO to ramp up efforts against disinformation

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Monday told TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to ramp up efforts to counter disinformation on the TikTok short video sharing app.

Breton last month gave TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, an Oct. 25 deadline to provide information on its crisis response measures and also ordered the company to provide details by Nov. 8 on how it protects the integrity of elections and minors online on its platform.

The European Commissioner pointed to changes on TikTok's platform in the past months with new features to protect users and investments made in content moderation and trust and safety.

"My services and I are now investigating whether this is enough to ensure compliance with the DSA (Digital Services Act)," Breton told Reuters in written comments after a video call with Chew.

"Because now more than ever, we must spare no effort to protect our citizens – especially children and teenagers – against illegal content and disinformation," he said.

Chew is scheduled to meet EU Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, and EU antitrust chief Didier Ryenders in Brussels on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

