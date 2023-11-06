EU's Breton tells TikTok CEO to ramp up efforts against disinformation

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Monday told TikTok Chief Executive CEO Shou Zi Chew to ramp up efforts to counter disinformation on TikTok's platform.

Breton last month gave TikTok an Oct. 25 deadline to provide information on its crisis response measures and also ordered the company to provide details by Nov. 8 on how it protects the integrity of elections and minors online on its platform.

"My services and I are now investigating whether this is enough to ensure compliance with the DSA (Digital Services Act). Because now more than ever, we must spare no effort to protect our citizens – especially children and teenagers – against illegal content and disinformation," Breton told Reuters in written comments.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

