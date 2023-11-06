News & Insights

EU's Breton tells TikTok CEO to ramp up efforts against disinformation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 06, 2023 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Monday told TikTok Chief Executive CEO Shou Zi Chew to ramp up efforts to counter disinformation on TikTok's platform.

Breton last month gave TikTok an Oct. 25 deadline to provide information on its crisis response measures and also ordered the company to provide details by Nov. 8 on how it protects the integrity of elections and minors online on its platform.

"My services and I are now investigating whether this is enough to ensure compliance with the DSA (Digital Services Act). Because now more than ever, we must spare no effort to protect our citizens – especially children and teenagers – against illegal content and disinformation," Breton told Reuters in written comments.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.